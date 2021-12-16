Have fans see the last of Chris Noth‘s Mr. Big on the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That? While his character appeared to be killed off in the first episode from a fatal heart attack, and the second episode revolved around his funeral, the actor hinted he may be popping up in Carrie Bradshaw’s life again.

“I think there may be something. I can’t tell you what, but … there may be a little … there may be a haunting that happens,” Chris, 67, told Vogue, slyly adding, “I don’t know. I don’t want to get in trouble.”

Chris’ comments came before he was accused of sexually assaulting two women on two different occasions, one time in 2004 in Los Angeles and the other in 2015 in New York. He has since denied those claims, calling them “categorically false.”

Thanks to the paparazzi pack that trailed the production’s outdoor scenes, Carrie and Big do seem to get together again. On November 7, 2021, Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris’ characters were filmed going for an evening handsome cab ride. The scene seemed to be a throwback to SATC‘s 2002 “I Love NY” episode when the characters took the horse-drawn carriage ride through Central Park before Big left Manhattan — and Carrie — to move to California’s Napa Valley and run a vineyard.

The pair were also spotted filming a night scene on October 10, 2021, on the bridge in Paris, France. It was reminiscent of one of SATC‘s finale scenes, where Big flew to the City of Light to finally admit to Carrie that she was The One after years of on and off romance.

Chris and SJP were first spotted filming together on August 2, where the pair looked to be arguing over paperwork in their hands outside of an office building, confirming that the actor had returned for the revival. On all three occasions, Mr. Big wore a classic black suit, which could have been what Carrie dressed his body in for his funeral, so maybe, he really is coming back to “haunt” her in future episodes.

And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King said that Chris agreeing to return for the revival was what gave it the go-ahead to proceed, as the actor had originally been hesitant to reprise the role. “If Chris wouldn’t do Big again, then we wouldn’t have come back,” Michael told Us Weekly and other reporters on December 10, adding, “I wouldn’t have done it without him because that story line affects the entire series.”