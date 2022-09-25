Rihanna hinted that she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show after several years away from the stage.

The “Umbrella” artist shared a photo via Instagram on Sunday, September 25, of her arm holding up a football in front of a plain white background.

Shortly afterward, the NFL confirmed via Twitter that she would be performing at the “first ever Apple Music” show when they retweeted a post shared by the streaming service.

“IT’S ON,” Apple Music wrote in its original tweet.

In a press release published by NFL Communications, fellow artist Jay-Z wrote, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The news comes just days after Taylor Swift fans were convinced that the “Love Story” artist, 32, would be the one headlining the upcoming show when they picked up on a few clues. However, Taylor did not confirm the rumors when they surfaced online.

Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Rihanna hasn’t released a new album in nearly six years, as she’s been a busy lady managing her brand, Fenty Beauty, and recently welcomed baby No. 1 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, whom she has been dating since November 2020, in mid-May.

On May 23, a source gushed to In Touch about how “in love” the “Fashion Killa” artist, 33, and the “Diamonds” singer are with their new baby boy.

“Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable,” the insider said. “Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny. In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna. He has got Rihanna’s eyes!”

While they were “settling into parenthood at her gated home in Beverly Hills Los Angeles,” the insider added that the happy couple couldn’t wait to “travel again and introduce their little one in person to loved ones.”

“They’re so in love,” the source continued. “As far as I know, the couple haven’t hired a nanny yet because they feel it’s important to bond with the baby as a family, especially during the first few weeks.”

As for their bundle of joy’s name, the insider noted that Rihanna and A$AP will publicly announce it “when they feel ready.”

The Barbados native confirmed her pregnancy in January by sharing an Instagram carousel post, featuring photos of her flaunting her baby bump, captioned, “ How the gang pulled up to Black history month.”

Since giving birth, Rihanna was spotted out and about multiple times with her beau over the past few months, looking chic as always in thigh-high boots and colorful outfits.