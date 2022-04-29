Taylor Swift hasn’t attended the Met Gala since 2016, but some people believe she might finally return by attending the 2022 event. While the “Lover” artist has not publicly addressed that question, loyal Swifties have weighed in. So, will Taylor be at the New York City-based event?

Keep reading to see fan theories behind Taylor’s possible return to the Met Gala.

A lot of the buzz started with TikTok user @thethriftyswiftie, who claimed they have a “family friend who’s very, very closely associated the Met Gala,” and discussed the Pennsylvania native’s attendance status. She showed several photos of Taylor at past Met Galas, with the last one being from 2016.

“As you can see down here, Taylor has not attended since 2016,” the TikToker began in her video, which was posted on March 29. “It has been such a hot question: Is she ever going to attend the Met Gala again?”

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The social media user then went on to explain how the “Crazier” singer’s two “best friends” Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were selected to host the extravagant event.

The highly famous couple have shown their support for Taylor in the past, such as in November 2021 when the Simple Favor actress directed Taylor’s music video for her single “I Bet You Think About Me.” Not only that, but Blake and Ryan also attended Taylor’s afterparty following her appearance as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest that month.

“So is she going?” the fan asked in her clip. “Well, according to my source, yes, she will be in attendance. She has accepted her invitation. And honestly, I feel like we could have guessed this just based on the fact that Blake Lively is hosting, but I love that it’s kind of confirmed now.”

The TikTok user then concluded her video by mentioning she “think[s] this is gonna be part of album promo,” in reference to Taylor’s possible attendance.

Other fans have also chimed into the conversation on Twitter in the days leading up to the 2022 Met Gala. And some have cited Taylor’s past fashion choices when she subtly promoted an upcoming album, such as at the March 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards when she wore high heels with butterflies, seemingly teasing her album Lover that dropped in August of that year. In another instance, the songwriter even donned red lipstick and blonde bangs at the May 2021 Brit Awards, reminiscent of her 2012 Red era image. She then re-released the album as Red (Taylor’s Version) in November of that year.

“Want Taylor to go to the Met Gala in some purple ball gown actually, and then afterwards, announce Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and post the album cover where she’s wearing the same dress,” one person tweeted on April 27, whereas another wrote, “When Taylor wears a purple gown to the Met Gala and then drops Speak Now TV’s album cover.”