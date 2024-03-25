Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith had a less-than-satisfying traveling experience after he was kicked off of a plane for refusing to sit next to a passenger wearing a protective face mask. The actor took to Instagram to share his story while in the airport on ​March 23.

“Like I just got kicked off a plane in where the hell am I at? Houston, Texas, because I asked – told them that I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on,” Forrie, 65, said to the camera, admitting that he had “been drinking. “I’ve been sitting in the airport for three hours. Yeah, I’m drinking. I ain’t drunk but they throw me off the plane because I’m drunk because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bulls–t this is.” It is unclear what airline the actor was flying.

While Forrie seemingly victimized himself in the situation, fans had no problem sharing their disapproval of his behavior in the comment section of the Instagram video.

“NGL … lost some respect. What if this person was visiting a sick family member and was just being extra safe. Always be kind … You never know what they might be going through,” one person wrote.

A second online user chimed in, “Hey I’m standing up and telling you what you did was bulls–t.”

Forrie J. Smith/ Instagram

Meanwhile, there were a few people who rallied behind Forrie.

“I don’t understand why they didn’t simply move you,” a third person commented.

Forrie, who has starred in films Rambo III and 2 Guns, portrays Lloyd Pierce in Yellowstone. He has been on the country-loving show since the series premiere in June 2018 and the Western drama has been a hit amongst fans during its five-season run. In fact, the series has won an Emmy, Golden Globe and MTV awards.

Fans are anxiously awaiting part 2 of season 5 of Yellowstone after the previous part aired in November 2022. There were ongoing rumblings of a possible cancellation of the show due to issues with the lead and onscreen Dutton family patriarch, Kevin Costner.

In February 2023, Deadline reported that the root of the behind-the-scenes drama was caused due to filming disagreements with Kevin, 69. His lawyer, Marty Singer, debunked the reports shortly after. Around the same time, more reports claimed the schedule conflicts were in fact true and it got so bad that Kevin was “at odds” with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

“Kevin Costner is famously headstrong and he has been at odds with Taylor Sheridan, the creator of this show, for months now over the days that he’s gonna be shooting for the next part of the season,” Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni ​alleged. “He really wanted to put that in front of Yellowstone, and the producers of Yellowstone said, ‘Hey, the show is your first priority, we’re paying you a lot of money to do this show.’ And Kevin just was very headstrong and wanted his way. This was a fight that has been playing out for the past few months now behind the scenes.”

The drama seeped into the main cast, including Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley. A source exclusively told Life & Style that they “cut” Kevin “loose” following his antics that contributed to the delay of the finale.

“They’re making no effort to see him and don’t get excited when he calls. They’ve drifted away,” the source dished Life & Style in March. “After all that praise, you can imagine Kevin being a little hurt by their rejection. He’s getting the cold shoulder treatment. It’s a kick in the teeth!”