Week of December 10 to December 16. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

If your romantic needs have been left unfulfilled in a relationship, now’s the time to put it right. Haven’t found that special someone? This week offers a real chance at love.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

While you could be feeling restless in the run up to Christmas, don’t get bogged down by things that are not your responsibility. Steer clear of bossy people, as well.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

If your desire to fix certain relationships has started to wear you down, it’s time to let those situations go and focus on what you enjoy. You tried!

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Career opportunities should be especially successful now. You may need to put some extra thought into your love life going forward, though.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Forget the “take it as it comes” approach! What you get will be whatever you’re willing to put the work into — so start chipping away at those grandiose dreams.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Wondering how you’re going to check everything off your to-do list? Setting realistic goals will give you a chance to join in the party spirit, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

This is the time of year you like, Gemini, when people come together to celebrate. Connections with friends and colleagues may make you busier than ever, but the fun and games that are to be had are well worth the hecticness.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

If your emotions have been swinging from one extreme to another, take a step back and regroup. What’s got you all wound up, Cancer?

Leo: July 23 – August 22

While you love the festive glamour and heartwarming ambience of the season, you’ve got plenty to accomplish before you can truly relax and enjoy yourself. Get going!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Now’s the time to unwind and revel in the ambient atmosphere. Party invites could grab your attention — and be sure to look out for someone special who has finally moved into your orbit.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The social scene is rocking, so you’ll want to get out and let yourself shine, Libra. If you’ve got your eye on a certain someone, let them know!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Want fresh results? Then you have to do things differently. Thinking outside of the box will help you get your act together, Scorpio. Keep your antennae particularly tuned when it comes to romance.