Week of October 22 through October 28

By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The positive atmosphere that surrounds you makes this a great week to team up with others. Relationships also get a boost, encouraging you to share some special moments with someone you adore.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A date with destiny urges you to show off your talents and shine like a star. If there is an enticing journey to be had, go for it, Sagittarius!

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With your seductive charms switched to high, you’ll be able to enjoy the attention of new admirers. Just use your powers of attraction wisely.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s a rosy atmosphere surrounding work, putting you in the mood to make progress on a project. The more effort you put in now, the greater the rewards.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

When it comes to love, finding the balance between what you want and what your partner needs takes practice. Communication is the key, so be willing to have your say.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You have the opportunity to make big changes this week, Aries. Now is the time to let go of outdated patterns and adopt those ideas and habits that create the life you want.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Situations that have been on hold now start to move forwards, helping everything run more smoothly. Look out for romance sizzling in the background, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

While you may be impatient to get things done, most of the action will be going on behind the scenes. Planning your next step is time well spent, so use your multi-tasking skills to get yourself organized.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Your good mood makes it easy to shine on the social scene, winning over new fans. If you want to ignite a spark or spice up a long-term love, your charm is super seductive, so give it a go!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The snappy combination of brilliant ideas and creative thinking turns you into a genius this week, so be sure to back yourself up with self-belief. If money is on your mind, thoughtful spending will make it go further, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As you move into this week, travel takes center stage. Whether it’s connected to work or pleasure, getting out of town for a bit should be fun.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

It’s a transformative week with an emphasis on getting things done. Along the way, you may want to rethink how your money and time is spent.