Week of January 14 through January 20. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A renewed self-belief in your talents puts you back on track, opening new doors for you. Life could get busy, so don’t waste time on things that don’t matter and look out for clever ideas to boost your cash flow.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

If you’re serious about making a difference, adding extra sparkle to your image could be just what you need to get you noticed.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With fresh opportunities on the scene, you’ll want to look at ways to expand your options, Pisces. The sooner you do your homework the better, so get to the heart of what you want to materialize.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Whether adding zest to long-term love, unfolding a new affair or just gathering the group, you are in your element, so be bold and ready to embrace the love.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If you’re willing to work hard, you will see great progress this week. Make sure you leave time for some treats, too, best shared with someone you adore.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

The desire to explore something different puts you in the mood to learn and travel, so make space for your passions to blossom.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

As your goals come into view, superficial relationships will not be enough to hold your interest for long. Only genuine connections will do!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With relationships in the spotlight, this week encourages real feelings to flow, bringing powerful emotions to the surface. Think love at first sight, steamy action between the sheets or a passionate personality play-off!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

This week it’s all about focusing on the best of things. Virgo, you should find it easier now to let go of the old and bring in the good times.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As the diplomat of the zodiac, you are well-loved, Libra, and your gift of making others feel fabulous should set your popularity soaring.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Unresolved matters can now be sorted out with more ease, especially at home. This includes getting yourself organized and finding a better balance between your needs and those of others.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The powerful desire to push on with your dreams draws you together with people who can set you on the right path, so keep your mind firmly fixed on your goal.