Week of November 12 through November 18. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Passionate feelings bring out the fun lover in you and even long-term romance becomes more playful. An inner desire for fulfillment also urges you to look at different ways to improve your lot.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Money on your mind? Get organized by pinpointing your most important priorities. The temptation to go all out for luxury is strong, so set a sensible budget.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

If you’ve been puzzling over an important decision, listen to your gut feelings. Even when it seems that plans have gone off track, you have the knowledge and power to change the direction.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As you move into a phase of independence, it’s critical to sort out those situations that are robbing your time and energy. If you don’t enjoy something, this is the ideal week to make a change.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With your mind focused on future possibilities, you’re ready for action. Travel is an option, and you’re happy to explore new territory.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

There’s nothing like taking some well-deserved time off to appreciate the fruits of your hard work. Make your well-being a priority, Aries!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This week is all about you, Taurus, so let yourself shine in fresh social settings. Widening your circle not only helps welcome new friends, but also potential lovers.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

In the mood for thrills? Clear the deck for fun, Gemini! Although that party spirit is strong, just remember to still give yourself time to recuperate, as well.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Your popularity hits new heights as your seductive charm attracts others to you. Potential liaisons are all around, Cancer, so be ready to make the first move when the timing is right.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

After a slow start, home affairs are on the move again. Buying, selling and having a good clear-out all get the go ahead!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You are a natural-born healer with the gift of making life better for others. This week, however, you need to focus on yourself, your success and your happiness.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A can-do attitude will take you far, Libra. Some people may not be as supportive as you’d like, but when it counts, you can easily win over the opposition with your wit.