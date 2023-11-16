Week of November 19 through November 25. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The chance to make progress is here — and even if your dream for a more extravagant lifestyle seems distant, be ready to take a step in the right direction. It’s time to unleash your full potential!

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your pragmatic approach keeps you on top of most situations. If you’re thinking of entering into an exciting new venture, now’s your chance!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re at your networking best, so if you want to expand your circle of friends, get chatting. People enjoy your company, therefore you can expect to be in-demand.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Getting your life in order is the key to your success this week, Pisces. With work matters coming under the spotlight, a big break could be just on the horizon.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Restless energy has you leaping from one thing to another. Try and resist the urge to act without thinking things through first, though.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This is a fab week for getting good habits into gear, Taurus. Clearing out non-essentials is important too, so focus on letting go of anything that is robbing your energy.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

With the focus on entertainment, you’re in a light-hearted mood. Life is feeling upbeat at last, which means good times will naturally follow, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

If you don’t make a move towards a long-held dream now, you might not get another opportunity to. What’s holding you back?

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Work hard, play hard is your motto, Leo, but relationships — romantic or otherwise — may need your attention this week. Be sure to pencil in some one-on-one time with those who matter most.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

If your ambitions have been stuck in a rut, things are about to change, Virgo. No one works harder than you and this week, important people begin to take note.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A patient and persistent demeanor is just what you need to get your life on the right track. While there may be some obstacles to overcome, with that kind of mindset, you can make it a much smoother ride.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Have unresolved questions been occupying a ton of space in your mind? Draw a line under anything you can’t answer right now and free yourself up for other things.



