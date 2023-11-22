Week of November 26 through December 2. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With opportunities opening up at work, you’re ready to take on a new role and perhaps even lead a team project. Handling your money well is important now too, so find ways to make it work for you.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Sharing happy times with friends and family makes you feel fabulous. Don’t allow old emotional baggage to drag you away, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The countdown to Christmas may be hectic, Aquarius, but this is a time to let go. Share in those experiences that make you feel oh so jolly!

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You want more from life — more money, more fun and more enjoyable work. To get there, be decisive, have a plan of action and go for it.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your professional allure will take you far, especially when you showcase your talents. Love connections are hot, Aries, but think it through before diving in headfirst.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Feeling a little turned around, Taurus? While your next step may not seem obvious, there will be signs along the way, so pay extra attention this week.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

The sexy charge between you and your crush could set you on an exciting roller coaster. In a serious relationship? Watch out for temptations that just may lead you astray.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

The hypnotic charm of jingle bells and twinkling lights is calling. Get the boring stuff out of the way and give yourself a chance to move into pleasure mode.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve got tons to accomplish before you can truly relax. However, once you set your mind to it, your motivated mood will make it easy to get everything done.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

When it comes to romance, while saucy pleasure and fulfilling fun could await you, there may still be some confusion about what you want from love. This is the week to figure that all out!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Festive fun ripples through the social scene as you get ready to enjoy yourself. Romance could also grab the headlines, so you’ll want to look fantastic when you hit the town this weekend, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You excel at being in the right place at the right time — so if there’s a fantastic deal on offer, your superhuman powers will sniff it out this week. Relationships are bright and breezy and will give you a chance to enjoy a feeling of teamwork.