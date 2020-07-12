It’s over. YouTubers Joey Graceffa and Daniel Preda broke up after six years of dating. The former flames announced their split in a YouTube video titled “We Broke Up,” posted to Joey’s channel on July 12.

In the 14-minute clip, Joey, 29, explained to his fans he and Daniel, 27, originally split three months earlier in April, but have continued to live together in the home they shared. When they filmed the video, Daniel was moving out and into a new space. “This has been really, really, hard and an uncomfortable decision,” Daniel said as the couple cried together.

“It’s obviously easier to stay,” Joey explained. “We’re doing what’s best for us, and we both know that this is what needs to be done, and what we both need to do to be happy. I don’t think either of us have been happy for a while.”

Daniel noted the breakup didn’t stem from “what’s happening in the world” today, but that the couple realized they needed to focus on themselves. “We didn’t have any distractions to keep us from what has been building up over the past couple of years,” he said. “And finally, with the time given to us, we were able to look at it closer and make the decision.”

The former twosome maintained that they have no bad blood and plan to continue to be in each other’s lives and remain friends, citing the last three months as an example that they have a future as pals. They also noted they will be splitting up their dogs, but will make sure the pups have regular playdates together. Additionally, the exes plan to take care of each other’s pups when needed.

Joey is also close with Daniel’s mom and added he plans to maintain that relationship.

The vlogger couple confirmed they were dating on Valentine’s Day in 2016. Joey came out on YouTube a year prior to their announcement. Daniel first appeared on Joey’s channel in May 2015 as his love interest in the music video for his single, “Don’t Wait.” We hope these longtime loves can heal from their split and move on with their hearts intact.