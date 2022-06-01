Taking the high road. Zayn Malik chose not to respond to former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne dissing him on Logan Paul‘s podcast and instead used the attention from it to show off a new business venture while looking totally unrecognizable in the accompanying photo.

Zayn, 29, sported a thick, heavy beard and longer, slightly curly hair while announcing via Instagram on Wednesday, June 1, that “PAYNT BY ZAYN is here. Excited to share my first ever limited-edition merchandise collection that I designed from my own paintings and artwork.”

Courtesy of Zayn Malik/Instagram

The singer’s new venture includes his colorful artwork appearing on a wide variety of products including T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, beanies, notebooks, backpacks and more. The prices are reasonable, with the tees retailing for $29.99 while button-up short sleeve shirts that look perfect for summer are going for $59.99.

Zayn’s announcement about his new business came on the heels of Liam throwing shade at him during Logan’s “Impaulsive” podcast on Tuesday, May 31. The former YouTube star referred to Zayn’s ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares a daughter, Khai, calling the singer a “respectful king” after Logan’s brother Jake Paul slammed him in a 2020 tweet.

When it came to Gigi’s response in light of Zayn later pleading “no contest” in October 2021 to four counts of harassing her mom, Yolanda Hadid, Liam replied, “That one didn’t age very well.” The “Strip That Down” singer added, ”There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.”

After Zayn’s plea, he was placed on 90 days probation for each count — a total of 360 days — and ordered to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

“Yolanda has calmed down since the altercation, but she has no time for Zayn and hasn’t forgiven him for the alleged incident,” an insider told Life and Style exclusively at the time. Zayn and Yolanda allegedly got in a shouting match in September 2021 when he returned to his Pennsylvania home and found Gigi’s mom inside with their daughter without his knowledge or permission.

“The anger management classes really helped him get to a better place,” a second insider added. “Everything is going well, except for Yolanda, who is urging her daughter to move forwards not backwards.” Gigi and Zayn split after the incident but continue to coparent Khai.