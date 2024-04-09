Zendaya managed to make the successful transition from child actor to adult star, but she revealed she has some reservations about how her career in Hollywood began at such a young age and the pressure that came with it.

“I don’t know how much of a choice I had,” Zendaya, 27, told interviewer Serena Williams for Vogue‘s May cover story, published on Tuesday, April 9. The actress got her big break at the age of 14 on The Disney Channel‘s Shake It Up.

“I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye or being a child actor. We’ve seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental. … And I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, ‘Oh, OK, wait a minute: I’ve only ever done what I’ve known, and this is all I’ve known,’” she continued.

Zendaya shared that her family relied on her income from acting for financial support. “I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position: I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role-​reversal happening, and just kind of becoming grown, really,” she told Serena.

The Dancing With the Stars alum starred as Rocky Blue on Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013. Zendaya stayed with The Disney Channel for her next major role, starring on K.C. Undercover from 2015 to 2018.

By 2017, Zendaya starred in two major films, The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, and began transitioning into adult roles. Two years later she appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home and HBO’s buzzy series Euphoria, for which she’s won ​two Emmy ​Awards.

Being known a teenage star affected Zendaya’s ability to enjoy some of her successes later on, she admitted during the conversation.

“Now, when I have these moments in my career — like, my first time leading a film that’s actually going to be in a theater — I feel like I shrink, and I can’t enjoy all the things that are happening to me,” Zendaya said. “I’m very tense, and I think that I carry that from being a kid and never really having an opportunity to just try s–t,” she explained, adding another regret. “And I wish I went to school.”

The Challengers star didn’t touch on the Max miniseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. It largely focused on Nickelodeon and producer Dan Schneider, whom several former child stars said fostered a hostile work environment with some, namely Drake Bell, recounting instances of sexual abuse at the hands of voice coach Brian Peck. While Zendaya did not work with Schneider in her early career, she did share her thoughts about her future children working within the industry.

“I don’t necessarily want my kids to have to deal with this,” she explained.” And what does my future look like? Am I going to be a public-facing person forever?”

However, she did admit to having “massive anxiety” over fans growing tired of her. “This idea that people will just be like, ‘Actually, I know I’ve been with you since you were 14, but I’m over you now because you’re boring.”