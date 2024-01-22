Zendaya is known as such a style icon and has started 2024 off with a bang when it comes to her hair. The Challengers star rocked super short bangs as she attended a show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 22.

The Emmy winner, 27, debuted the look along with ultra-straight chest-length dark locks as she arrived for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2024 runway show at Place Vendôme. She donned a black top and long satin skirt with ruching and a dramatic train by the design house.

It’s unclear if Zendaya underwent a major haircut to ring in the new year or if she was wearing a wig that featured the micro-bangs. She last made hair headline news in December 2022, when the Euphoria star got a wavy, shoulder-length bob haircut with blonde highlights.

Getty Images

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to gush over how Zendaya was able to look so incredible in a hairstyle that isn’t always flattering on some people. “You know Zendaya’s face card is insane when she can pull off those mini bangs,” one person wrote, while another cheered, “These bangs look amazing on Zendaya, idgaf she can pull everything with that face, banger look.”

One user commented, “Zendaya is the only person in the world who could pull off those bangs,” while another agreed, adding, ‘Literally only Zendaya could pull off those bangs. Her power is unmatched.”

The actress sat in the front row at the show alongside her Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer. To her other side was Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Getty Images

Law, 45, shocked fashion fans in March 2023 when he announced he was retiring as a stylist, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post, “My cup is empty … the politics, the lies, and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.” He and Zendaya had worked as a team since 2011 during her Disney Channel days to make her one of Hollywood’s incredible red carpet stars.

The Malcolm and Marie actress clarified in a September 2023 interview that their fashion partnership would continue.

“I ride super hard for my team, especially for people I love,” Zendaya told Elle referring to Law. “He’s involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there. He’s always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it’s more than just clothes on a red carpet.”

Law confirmed he was working as Zendaya’s creative director, telling the outlet, “Our relationship is like family, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere — and even if I wanted to, she wouldn’t let me.”