Zooey Deschanel‘s newly minted fiancé, Jonathan Scott, purchased his bride to be a “unique and artistic” engagement ring, Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA , exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Zooey’s stunning ring includes pink, purple and white diamonds or gemstones arranged in a delicate floral design,” Jenny, who did not design the piece, adds. “Since the stones appear to be set in platinum prongs, they will be held most securely, so she doesn’t need to worry about them falling out!”

A rock like Zooey’s most likely came with a high price tag. “I would estimate the ring is six total carats, and if it’s a mix of high-quality white diamonds and sapphires, then it could easily surpass $60,000,” Jenny suggests.

Zooey, 43, announced that Jonathan, 45, popped the question on Monday, August 14. The former New Girl star shared a photo via Instagram of her and the Property Brothers star smiling while she held up her ring for the camera. Zooey’s manicure even offset the ring’s pink center, as her nails were painted with light and dark pink nail polish.

Courtesy of Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

“Forever starts now!!!” Zooey captioned her Instagram post.

The couple’s engagement came four years after they went public with their relationship. In October 2019, Zooey and Jonathan went Instagram official. Just one month later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Jonathan had moved in to Zooey’s place.

“He’s already moved some of his belongings into Zooey’s place, and they’re talking about buying a love nest and renovating it together,” the insider gushed at the time. “She’s adamant that her feelings for Jonathan are genuine and said ‘when you know, you know.’ When they met, there was immediate chemistry, and they haven’t looked back since.”

It didn’t take long for Zooey and Jonathan to buy a home together. In May 2020, they bought their stunning house in Los Angeles. And since Jonathan is an experienced contractor, Zooey gushed about how “amazing” he is at home renovation in the issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal at the time.

Prior to finding her happily ever after with Jonathan, Zooey was married to ex-husband Jacob Pechenik from 2015 until they split in September 2019. Nine months later, Jacob, 51, and Zooey finalized their divorce in June 2020. The ex-spouses share children Elsie and Charlie. For Jonathan’s part, he was married to ex-wife Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013.

When it came to Zooey’s children, Jonathan seamlessly stepped into the role of the “amazing stepdad,” the 500 Days of Summer actress revealed during a red carpet interview in November 2022.

“He’s really very highly qualified for the job,” Zooey said at the time, while Jonathan jokingly chimed in, “I’m a magician, or I’m a clown, I could build stuff [for her kids].”