There were plenty of stars competing to be No. 1 when it came to red carpet fashion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15. But just like the music charts, there were bound to be some real style standouts, along with artists whose outfits were a total fashion flop.

The event came less than two weeks after the Met Gala and less than six weeks since the 2022 Grammys. So, many celebrities who attended either or both events have already brought out some of their best efforts when it comes to red carpet style. But many still found a way to dig deep and bring a new look to their BBMAs ensemble.

In 2021, it was a big year for skin on the red carpet, with plenty of plunging gowns, high slits … and Megan Fox. She made heads turn and heartbeats race when she hit the red carpet with now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly wearing a daring and risqué black Mugler cutout bodysuit that showed off far more skin than fabric. The figure-hugging skirt was made of see-through black fabric, and the outfit became one of Megan’s most memorable looks. MGK performed at the 2022 BBMAs, but fans were eager to see how Megan follows up last year’s “gown.”

The awards show comprises all music genres, from rock to pop, rap to country and more. Multiple 2022 Grammy winners Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars from Silk Sonic both performed and presented, and obviously, they brought their sexy 70’s soul-inspired fashion to the show’s red carpet.

Miranda Lambert also attended as a performer and presenter but kept her look very simple for the BBMAs. The country superstar’s style has evolved from over-the-top colorful gowns to sleek little black dresses and metallic looks in recent years for award show red carpets. She wore a super sexy plunging navy blue minidress with a high thigh slit to the CMT Awards on April 11 and almost had a wardrobe malfunction with her deep open neckline when onstage accepting a trophy.

Other celebrities who appeared at the 2022 BBMAs include Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Dove Cameron, Dixie D’Amelio and Heidi Klum. Now, it’s time to find out who nailed their red carpet looks and who failed.

Scroll down for the best and worst dressed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.