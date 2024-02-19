Majority vote? Hollywood’s hottest stars arrived
on the red carpet at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards ahead of the big night. Fashionistas and gurus stunned in their showstopping outfits … while others dropped the ball.
The people may have had the final say in which entertainers get to take home a trophy during the event, but
Life & Style will choose who was the best and worst dressed of the night.
Keep scrolling below to see which stars dressed to the nines while others failed in execution.
Billie Eilish — Worst
Billie Eilish is known for her baggy red carpet looks but this one missed the mark. Her oversized layered tops and flared pants, which were paired with sneakers, simply did not fit.
Sydney Sweeney — Best
Sydney Sweeney kept it simple in a plunging red dress for her People’s Choice Awards look. Needless to say, she always looks like an absolute bombshell!
Halle Bailey — Best
Halle Bailey looked amazing in her PCAs dress as she hit the red carpet just months after giving birth to baby No. 1.
Ice Spice — Worst
There was simply too much going on with this
Ice Spice look, which featured a lacy dress on top of a sheer jumpsuit.
Jeannie Mai — Worst
Jeannie Mai’s People’s Choice Awards look just didn’t do her any favors and the long train felt a bit out of place.
Kylie Minogue — Best
Kylie Minogue is making her comeback and she proved it with this stunning People’s Choice Awards look. The singer wore a strapless metallic dress on the carpet.
Kyle Richards — Worst
Kyle Richards’ green mini dress was simply too boring for a glam red carpet look.
Lainey Wilson — Best
Lainey Wilson’s look was a bit out there but was the perfect mix of glamorous with her classic country style. Plus, she always knows how to pull off a hat!
Heidi Klum — Worst
Heidi Klum is normally one of our favorite red carpet queens but this look was a bit all over the place and definitely missed the mark.
Carmen Electra — Best
Carmen Electra’s look was just the right mix of sexy and classy as she rocked a sparkling ensemble with plunging neckline.