What a talented duo! Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, to share a video in which she’s singing in Spanish with her husband, Israel Houghton.

“#HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge. Thank you @tamarbraxton,” the 36-year-old captioned the post, which was made in hopes of lifting spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I was challenged and got @israelhoughton to join me en Español LOL. We are believing that God is in control and trusting in Him.”

The sweetest part of the performance is how happy and in love the married couple looks. After all, they have a lot of good things happening these days. Adrienne revealed that she and her hubby, 48, recently moved into a new home. Though moving can be nerve-wracking, Adrienne is super calm and collected. When a fan asked if she felt “nervous” about it, she didn’t hesitate to answer. “No, not at all! I was super excited! I love new beginnings and change,” she replied on Instagram.

Adrienne has a tight bond with fans and often interacts with them online. Recently, a follower asked the Cheetah Girls alum if she was expecting her first baby.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

“You’ve been off IG lately, which is unlike you,” the fan commented on an Instagram post. “I know you’re moving but you’ve also been wearing larger clothes on The Real. I know they are pre-recorded, but that is still very different from all those body-hugging clothes you always wear. Are you pregnant? That would be amazing.”

Adrienne set the record straight, revealing that’s not the case. “No, I’m not,” the talk show host replied. “I just think times like this aren’t for me to be in social media. Everyone deals differently. I actually wanted to disconnect [and] be present. Pray, worship, reset, enjoy the quiet in my new home with my husband.”

However, in the past, Adrienne has gotten candid about the possibility of having a baby. “I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away,” she said on The Real in 2018. “I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way.”

We wish her the best!