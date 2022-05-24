Aly Raisman has spent most of her life in gymnastic leotards — but that doesn’t mean that the three-time Olympic gold medalist doesn’t like to slip into a bikini every now and then.

The retired athlete, who turned 27 on May 25, 2022, tends to feel more at home in one-pieces and doesn’t share nearly as many swimwear photos as her bikini-loving Team U.S.A. bestie Simone Biles. However, Aly was over the moon when she was chosen to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition where she donned a series of bikinis.

Aly wrote in January 2017 Instagram post, about what a thrill it was for her. She shared a sizzling photo from the magazine wearing a tiny black bikini and posing in a very flexible position with her back arched while pulling one of her legs behind her.

“WOWWW what an honor to be featured in @si_swimsuit 2017. THANK YOU to @mj_day & the SI team for including me in this issue. I’m very proud of my body and how hard I have worked to look like this,” she began in the caption.

“I, of course, like everyone else, have my days where I feel insecure and not at my best. BUT I think it is that much more important we love our bodies and support each other. It is 2017 and there is NO perfect or ideal body type,” she continued, adding, “SI SWIM celebrates women for being unique and beautiful in our own way, which is why I am so happy to be a part of it.”

Aly has spoken out in the past about the bullying she received when she was younger due to her strong and fit body thanks to daily gymnastics training, which resulted in body shaming as a preteen. She proudly wore a brown bikini by the brand Aerie in a March 2020 Instagram post while recalling a time when she wanted to hide her body.

“I remember a time in 7th grade when a few boys told me my muscles were ‘disgusting.’ I can remember it like it was yesterday. I even remember what I was wearing — a pink tank top. Although 5th and 7th grade were a long time ago, those moments stayed with me for years. I wish they hadn’t. I didn’t wear tank tops again for a very, very long time,” she confessed during a portion of the post.

“Sadly, I think most people experience bullying at some point in their lives. I wanted to write this post to remind you all to be kind to one another and remember your words are powerful. We live in such a judgmental world, and I hope that changes,” Aly continued. She now works with the clothing and swimwear brand Aerie, posing in photos modeling bikinis for the label while showing off her incredibly fit and fabulous swimsuit figure.

Scroll down for Aly’s best bikini photos.