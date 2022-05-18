Amy Schumer Gets a Kardashian Makeover With Hair Extensions, Skims Bodysuit and More as 6th Sister

Amy Schumer has become so close with the Kardashians after helping Kim Kardashian with her Saturday Night Live hosting gig that she’s morphed into one of the sisters! The comedian got long hair extensions, designer accessories and wardrobe makeover to become Kris Jenner‘s sixth daughter as she attended the ABC Disney Hulu upfronts in New York on Tuesday, May 17, along with the matriarch and her new “sister” Khloé Kardashian.

The I Feel Pretty star, 40, shared her process of prepping for the event in a Wednesday, May 18, Instagram video. She rocked a waist-length high blonde ponytail that made her look like Khloé’s hair twin. She also got a manicure with Koko’s signature super long acrylics added to her fingertips. Amy embraced the Kardashians’ love of flawless skin and perfect makeup, giving props to makeup artist Kyra Panchenko and esthetician Georgia Louise for her glowing face.

Amy also went with the Good American founder’s look of distressed faded jeans paired with a tight brown Skims short-sleeved bodysuit on top, which would make founder Kim so proud. The comedian joked in the comments, “These jeans are from Zara but usually you know I rock @goodamerican.”

The Trainwreck star added an oversized pale blue double-breasted blazer, along with strappy heels, giant mirrored sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings to complete her transformation into a Kardashian sister. She even renamed herself “Kamy,” so that she would keep up with the family’s all “K” first names.

“Kamy Kardashian for a day! Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?! This was for the @hulu upfronts I got to present with 2 of my new family members @khloekardashian and @krisjenner,” Amy wrote next to the video.

She later joined Khloé and Kris onstage at the presentation for The Kardashians , where Koko rocked an off-the-shoulder skin-tight blue minidress, while Kris donned a black power suit.

Amy appeared in the current, inaugural season of the family’s Hulu series, as she was seen helping Kim punch up jokes for her October 9, 2021, SNL hosting gig monologue. She became fast friends with the family, and now thanks to her Kardashian makeover, she looks like a member!

