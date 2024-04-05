A May-December romance is seemingly brewing between Aoki Lee Simmons, the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, and a restauranteur named Vittorio Assaf. The two were spotted getting cozy during a vacation in St. Barts in April 2024, but are Aoki and Vittorio dating?

Who Is Vittorio Assaf?

Vittorio, who is 44 years Aoki’s senior, is the founder of the Serafina Restaurant Group, according to his LinkedIn. His restaurants serve Italian cuisine at locations around the world, including Italy, Turkey, the U.S., Israel and more.

In June 2023, Vittorio was hospitalized for a week in Italy and underwent several tests, sharing a “diary” of his stay on Instagram. However, he didn’t share the reason for the tests. Vittorio later told Page Six that he made a full recovery and opened another restaurant location in the country.

At the time, Vittorio was linked to 22-year-old model Nya Gatbel, although she didn’t appear to be with him during the hospital stay. The restaurateur was also previously married to former model Charlotte Bonstrom. However, the former couple split in 2021. Charlotte planned to marry Zadig & Voltaire founder Thierry Gillier, who had been married to her twin sister, Cecilia Bonstrom, per Page Six.

“Charlotte and I are in the process of getting divorced – she wants to get remarried,” Vittorio told the publication at the time. “[She] is getting married to Thierry Gillier, the ex-husband of her sister. It is very difficult, but I have nothing to do with the sister of Charlotte.”

Are Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf Dating?

Aoki and Vittorio made headlines on April 5, 2024, when Page Six shared photos of the rumored couple kissing on the beach in St. Barts earlier in the week. Vittorio was also seen taking photos of Aoki with his phone as she struck a few poses for the camera. She posted snaps from the getaway on her Instagram, although none of them included Vittorio.

“Girls (possibly mermaids!) on film,” she captioned a set of photos of herself posing in front of some rocks.

Aoki also seemed to hint at Vittorio taking photos of her, captioning another carousel, “I wish my friends would take pictures of me on vacation … Me the second someone tries.” The snaps showed her squinting and making confused or annoyed faces at the camera.

A source confirmed to People that Vittorio and Aoki were dating.

“Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each other’s company,” the insider said, adding that they met in St. Barts.