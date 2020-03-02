One day before The Bachelor‘s Women Tell All special, two of Peter Weber‘s contestants teased that they may already have moved on … with each other! Houston client relations manager Jasmine Nguyen took to Instagram on March 1 to share her (maybe?) blossoming relationship with Chicago esthetician Alexa Caves.

“Spoiler: we did find love after all🌹,” Jasmine captioned the cozy photo, in which the girls can be seen cuddling close and holding hands. Fellow contestant Natasha Parker seemed to confirm the romance, commenting, “Picture perfect boos 😍.”

Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Clay Harbor also added fuel to the fire when he shared another photo of the women on his Instagram Story with the caption, “my favorite #bachelornation couple.”

Alexa released a statement addressing the rumors on March 3. “I thought it would just blow over, but I see now I’m getting a lot of questions and the story seems to be getting bigger,” the Chicago babe wrote on her Instagram Story. “We don’t want to mislead anyone. Jay and I are not dating. She’s one of my best friends.”

The contestant confessed that Jasmine simply thought it was a “cute caption” and “didn’t think much of it.” While the starlet was “sorry” for getting peoples’ “hopes up,” she noted that there’s a lot of admiration between the pair. “Jay is beautiful, kind, down to earth and also very straight,” she wrote.

Before Alexa cleared up the rumors, fans were here for the idea that these two might be dating. Many took to Twitter to gush over the blossoming romance. “All of us watching Alexa and Jasmine interact at the Women Tell All like …,” wrote one fan with a gif of Junie from Spy Kids using super-sight glasses. “If Jasmine and Alexa from Peter’s season are actually dating, I’m gonna FLIP!!!!!” said another, and a third added, “I AM LIVINGGG FOR THIS JASMINE AND ALEXA NEWS. LIVING FOR IT. WE NEED MORE SAME-SEX BACHELOR NATION COUPLES #thebachelor.”

Bachelor Nation is slowly working its way toward more inclusion. Jaimi King was the first openly bisexual Bachelor contestant, appearing on the show for Nick Viall‘s season. When she arrived on Bachelor in Paradise, she teased that she would be open to dating the girls as well, but there was no spark with anyone.

Then, in the 2019 season of Bachelor in Paradise, Colton Underwood‘s former contestant Demi Burnett not only revealed she had dated a woman, but left Derek Peth to see where things could go with her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty. The duo dated and got engaged on the show, but split a few months later.

The Bachelor obviously leads to strong friendships, but we’re here for something more!