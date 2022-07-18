Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip‘s romance has moved very quickly since the Selling Sunset star announced she is dating the non-binary Australian singer May 2021. Keep reading for clues that the couple might be engaged.

Are Chrishell Stause and G Flip Engaged?

The reality star sported a large diamond ring on her left hand ring finger at her Sunday, July 17, surprise pre-birthday dinner thrown by her ex-boyfriend and boss, Jason Oppenheim. The stunning jewel appeared in Instagram photos and videos shared by friends at the celebration. While the bauble is beautiful, Chrishell and G Flip are not engaged. Chrishell’s rep exclusively tells Life & Style, “it is just a ring and nothing else.”

Chrishell Stause Has Gushed Over Her Romance With G Flip

She made the announcement about their relationship during the May 6 Selling Sunset season 5 reunion special. “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them and they are an extremely talented musician,” Chrishell revealed.

Chrishell Stause’s Ex-Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim Is ‘Happy’ About Her Relationship With G Flip

“They seem like a badass, for one. And two, the smile that’s been on your face the last couple [of] minutes makes me very happy. So, I’m proud of you,” Jason told Chrishell during the reunion after she revealed the news about G Flip. Chrishell and Jason dated from July 2021 through December of that year, eventually splitting over her desire to start a family, though the two have continued to profess their ongoing love and support for one another.

Chrishell Stause Revealed Her ‘Deep Connection’ to G Flip

“In this current situation with G … yes, I wish we were in the same stage in our life and wanted the same things. But that doesn’t diminish the deep connection that we have made and the way they have opened my eyes to what that future may look like. And I don’t know what that will end up looking like, but I do attribute that I have so many more options and things in my future,” Chrishell revealed in In a May 10 Instagram video, explaining their relationship to her fans.

“For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care about what the physical form is,” she continued, adding, “With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick.”

She concluded her video message by telling her followers, “I’m the same person that you’ve been following this whole time. I hope if this is all confusing to you, stick around and keep an open mind. If you don’t, I understand that too. But I’m happy and I hope that you all are as well. Sending lots of love.”