Lucky in love? The Bachelorette fans likely remember seeing Dale Moss and Clare Crawley get engaged in season 16 in November 2020. However, they ended their relationship less than a year later in September 2021. Dale then moved on with HGTV star Galey Alix. But are Dale and Galey still together in 2023? Keep scrolling for the latest updates on the twosome.

Who Is Galey Alix?

Home improvement buffs who love HGTV likely recognize Galey from her brand new show, Home in a Heartbeat, which premiered in April 2023. According to her bio on HGTV’s website, Galey is “a Wall Street executive, DIY home renovation expert, interior designer and viral content creator.” The New York-based designer also owns her own company called Galey Alix Design.

“Pulling her home projects off in just 72 hours takes months of planning, late nights and an enormous amount of grit — but to Galey, these designs make all the difference in her clients’ lives, and it’s so worth it,” her bio continues. “Galey has transformed more than 100 spaces, captivating her 4.5 million social media followers around the world in the process.”

Are Dale Moss and Galey Alix Still Together?

Dale and Galey appear to still be together. On May 30, 2023. Dale posted a sweet photo on Instagram of himself and Galey looking lovingly at each other, with a huge smile on Dale’s face.

“These are the moments that bring me peace,” he wrote in the caption, tagging Galey and adding the hashtags “Team” and “Together.”

Galey’s recent posts mostly showcase stunning home decor. However, she did post a birthday tribute to Dale in September 2022.

“Happy Birthday to the person who smiles with his entire face and whose laugh I’ll never tire of hearing. I’m so happy you exist,” she captioned a video of them jumping into a pool together.

In June 2023, an insider told Page Six that Dale and Tiffany Haddish shared “a brief smooch” while dancing together at A$AP Rocky’s Spotify Beach concert at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival. However, Tiffany herself shut down this rumor by commenting on Page Six’s Instagram page, “I never kissed nobody last night and nobody kissed me. Sorry guys this isn’t true.”

When Did Dale Moss and Galey Alix Start Dating?

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that Dale and Galey had begun dating after they were spotted out together a few times. He then dished to Us the story of how they met in February 2023.

“[She reached out via DMs and] said, ‘Hey, you know, I just love the way you think, and I love how you present yourself and who you are and what you stand for,’” Dale revealed. “And we ended up connecting. Went on a date and then we’ve talked every day since.”

Dale then gushed about Galey and how right she is for him.

“[She’s] my best friend for sure. Honestly, I never checked my DMs so the fact that I saw that one was, I don’t know, there’s more at work than we can plan for. And honestly, people say, ‘I’m glowing, I’m beaming on the carpet.’ I’m very certain with pretty much every area of my life right now and I’m supported in all areas. So, it’s a great thing for sure,” he added. “[She’s] the most gifted, hardworking, beautiful woman inside and out.”