The beginning of something great? The Bachelorette alums Michelle Young and Mike Johnson sparked relationship rumors after posting a TikT0k video on Friday, September 19, 2022. Although the pair were having fun and dancing with each other, fans filled the comment section and were in full support of the two. Keep scrolling to find out if Michelle and Mike are dating!

Are Michelle Young and Mike Johnson Dating?

The Bachelor Nation favorites have not said they are dating, however, fans are shipping a future romance between the two.

Only one hour after Michelle posted the fun dancing video, online users swarmed the comment section and did not hold back on their eagerness. “Omg this would be phenomenal!! Pleaseeeeee. Here for it!” one person wrote, while another commented, “I love this. The chemistry is undeniable.”

When Did Michelle Young Become Single?

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle was back on the market after she announced she and Nayte Olukoya broke off their engagement in June 2022. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways,” Michelle said via Instagram Stories. “But I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

Why Did Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Split?

Nayte broke his silence on the split during an appearance on “The Viall Files,” while revealing he split with the former Bachelorette lead over the phone. According to him, they had problems leading up to a breakup.

“I fell in love with this woman. I’m not saying that she changed into this terrible person, it just wasn’t the same super quick,” he said during the September 2022 episode.

“Really quickly after everything was said and done, after the engagement, after we started going into the everyday motion of lives … things just started to shift,” he continued. “Michelle and I, the beginning of that relationship, was probably one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever experienced. We had so much fun. … I miss the Michelle I fell in love with for sure. … I’m not sure I miss the Michelle I broke up with.”

Is Mike Johnson Single?

Mike has remained a single man ever since he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The former Air Force man was spotted with The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King while partying in Las Vegas in September 2022, however, the two seem to be just friends.