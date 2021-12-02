Still looking for love! Bachelorette star Michelle Young’s former contestant JoMarri Gable wants to shoot his shot with host Tayshia Adams following her split from fiancé Zac Clark, Life & Style exclusively confirms.

Zachary Reality revealed via TikTok that the season 18 contestant, 26, who was eliminated during week 1, messaged him to ask if Tayshia’s “DMs are open” after he shared Life & Style’s exclusive story about Tayshia and Zac “taking time apart.”

Zachary Reality/TikTok

In an exchange confirmed by Life & Style, the Bachelor Nation newbie followed up his question by asking the TikToker, “I’m sure they are though right?”

Zachary Reality said JoMarri was “probably semi-joking” since Tayshia, 31, has recently gone through a very public breakup from Zac, 37, but he thought the former contestant was serious about searching for The One.

JoMarri set the record straight in an exclusive statement to Life & Style, confirming that he actually did reach out to the former Bachelorette. “While I did slide into her DMs, I truly was just checking up on her. I’ve got a lot of respect for her and her former engagement,” he tells LS about the fun and flirty interaction. “I think she is a beautiful person inside and out. But, when responding to Zachary Reality‘s message, it was only a question. Ultimately, I wish Tayshia the best and I hope to hear from her soon.”

ABC (2); Shutterstock

Some fans were here for the match-up — including Zachary Reality. “JoMarri is a fitness trainer from Fresno, California. He was eliminated night one, which is really unfortunate for him because he’s really looking for his true love. He’s also [easy] on the eyes,” the TikToker said.

“I really liked him, and I think this is cute!” one commenter wrote. “I ship it,” someone else added. “He’s handsome, I stan,” another user quipped.

Life & Style confirmed Zac and Tayshia called it quits just days after breaking the news on November 19 that the reality TV couple was “on a break” nearly one year after getting engaged during the finale of season 16.

Following their uncoupling, an insider told Life & Style that the duo gave their relationship “their best shot” before they “both decided” to end things. In the end, “marriage wasn’t in the cards,” explained the insider, adding that being from different coasts also caused a strain.

“Zac living in New York and Tayshia being a California girl at heart also played a part. That’s where she’ll move back to and that’s where she’ll spend most her time,” revealed the insider.

It’s no surprise the former phlebotomist has a desire to go back West. The insider noted that she’s “happy” with her cohosting role on The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe and hopes to “pursue other opportunities in Hollywood.”

While they decided going their separate ways was best, Tayshia and Zac are still “sad” over their split. “They really did like spending time with each other, and they both wanted to prove that lasting love does happen on The Bachelor,” admitted the insider.

Neither Tayshia nor Zac has publicly spoken about their breakup yet. However, they previously faced a lot of speculation about their relationship status through the months. The Bachelor in Paradise alum even shut down rumors in May after she was spotted not wearing her Neil Lane engagement ring.

“I love that there’s so much love [and] support around our relationship, but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us,” Tayshia wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time, making it clear that she was getting her ring “properly sized” and “cleaned.”