The drama continues. Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute appears to still have some bad blood with Lisa Vanderpump even after her 2020 departure from the Bravo series.

“I’m a pawn in her chess game and I’m over it,” the former SUR employee revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2023, telling her former boss to “suck a d—k.”

Keep reading for all the details on their longtime feud.

Are Kristen Doute and Lisa Vanderpump Feuding?

It seems like things between Kristen and Lisa are less of a feud and more of longtime bad blood between them. The former waitress worked at SUR until the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum fired her during season 3, which aired in 2015. The restaurant firing came after Kristen got into a nasty verbal altercation with Diana Dacheva, one of the SUR managers.

At the time, Kristen told E! News that Lisa “took some joy” in firing her on camera. However, the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast host felt like her “time was up” after seven years at SUR.

“I definitely think I should have quit a long time ago so it didn’t get to the place that it did,” she told the publication. “I’m glad I don’t work there anymore but I’m not proud of the fact I got fired. It’s embarrassing.”

Did Lisa Vanderpump Fire Kristen Doute From ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

In 2020, Kristen and VPR costar Stassi Schroeder were fired from the reality show following a past incident where they called the police and displayed racist behaviors against former cast member Faith Stowers.

After they were let go from the show, Kristen revealed that she didn’t have any contact with Lisa.

“Lisa… nope, not at all,” she shared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast after being asked which VPR stars she’s still in contact with.

The restaurant owner, however, reflected on Kristen and Stassi’s firings more than a year later. Lisa said she wished she had the chance to “chastise them and see them learn from their mistakes” on the show, noting their firing had been “Bravo’s decision,” while chatting with Page Six in October 2021.

“I always want to see growth and I would love to have seen them stay here and work it out,” the businesswoman added. “It was really a sign of the times. Everybody [had] a lot of reactive decisions.”

Even though she and Kristen had a lot of bad blood over the years, Lisa said during the same interview that she “even miss[ed]” having her on the show.