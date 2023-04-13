Vanderpump Rules fans recall former full-time cast member Kristen Doute getting ousted from the show in 2020, but what happened to her after she was fired? Nearly three years later, the former SURver is set to return to the series in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss amid his split from Ariana Madix.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about where Kristen is now.

Why Was Kristen Doute Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

In June 2020, Bravo announced that Kristen and Stassi Schroeder were fired from the show after former castmate Faith Stowers claimed the two were racially motivated and called the cops on her after seeing a report about another woman who was allegedly robbing men.

After her exit from the show, Kristen took to Instagram to pen a lengthy apology.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I have been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning,” she wrote. “And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers. Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the Black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her.”

The He’s Making You Crazy author concluded “it never was [her] intention to add to the injustice and imbalance,” adding that she was “ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry.”

What Happened to Kristen Doute After ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Following her dramatic departure from VPR, the Michigan native hasn’t appeared in as many film projects as she did throughout the 2010s. However, Kristen has kept busy with her Los Angeles-based clothing line, James Mae, which sells West Coast-inspired T-shirts and rock vintage-themed attire.

Not only that, but Kristen also launched a pinot grigio wine brand with Stassi and Katie Maloney in February 2019.

Nowadays, the former SUR employee is focused on hosting her podcast “Sex, Love and What Else Matters,” which centers on relationship advice.

Is Kristen Doute Returning to ‘Pump Rules’?

Following the explosive news of “Scandoval” in March 2023 amid Tom and Ariana’s split, Bravo confirmed that Kristen would be returning to the reality series.

“Spotted: Kristen Doute filming for this season of #PumpRules,” the network’s official Instagram account captioned a post at the time.

The reality TV personality also seemingly confirmed that she was returning to the show by sharing a cheeky Instagram post alongside her pal Ariana, which was simply captioned, “Team Ariana.”