Ariana Biermann Slams Mom Kim Zolciak’s Clickbait Post

Ariana Biermann was feeling majorly embarrassed after seeing her mom Kim Zolciak’s newest Instagram post.

“Guys, I had about a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram,” Ariana, 22, said in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, April 23. “I physically don’t have any f–king words. Like, what? The DMs that I’m getting as well, before I even saw the story … What would you do in this situation? Secondhand embarrassment through the roof. Let’s see what’s coming next week. My heart … tugging … Like, no. The f–k?”

The post in question featured a black and white photo of Kim, 45, and estranged husband Kroy Biermann and the caption read, “#RIP” with a broken heart emoji at the end and directed fans to click the link in her bio to learn more.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star seemed to be implying that Kroy, 38, had died. However, when fans clicked on the link, it took them to an article from Celebuzz about celebrities that died in 2023. Kroy is alive and well, and fans were angry that Kim had hinted otherwise. Several people express their concerns about Ariana’s situation.

“I would honestly sit down with my mom and have a serious conversation with her about your concerns. This one went too far,” wrote one TikTok user in Ariana’s comments section.

Another person added, “I would set healthy boundaries. It’s really hard but important. My heart breaks for you and your sweet siblings as well.”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Although not everyone slammed Kim for the clickbait with one fan asking Ariana if she wanted to “pay [Kim’s] bills.”

Kim turned the comments off on the post, so fans took their reactions to X.

“Even for her this is a new low,” one person wrote via X, while another added, “She wants her peach back so bad,” referencing the peach the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars hold in their hands during the intro of the show.

Kim has made headlines in the past for her outrageous clickbait headlines. In November 2023, the former reality TV star caught heat for posting a photo of a sonogram with the caption, “I’M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA! #LinkInBio.” She alluded to her oldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, being pregnant, but the article she linked to only discussed how Brielle said that she wanted to be a mother “one day.”

The following month, Kim shared a sonogram with her name on it and wrote, “OH BABY… what a way to end 2023,” implying that she was pregnant with another child. Of course, when fans clicked the link it wasn’t an article about a surprise pregnancy for Kim. Instead, it was a story about how Kim celebrated a friend’s pregnancy.