The fans are speaking out! After Ariana Grande shared a new R.E.M. Beauty makeup tutorial on TikTok, followers took to social media and voiced their “concern” for the songstress who, some claimed, “looks different.”

“Who else knows the feeling? Makeup makes all the difference … but we’ll never get enough of #attheborderline eyeliner marker or lip pencil,” the brand captioned the video, which was posted on Saturday, June 3. In the now-viral clip, the former Nickelodeon actress, 29, poked fun at her past beauty looks.

“Me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip,” text overlayed on the TikTok read.

After the video was shared, some Twitter fan accounts shared screenshots from the clip. Internet users reacted to Ariana’s look, which included blonde side-swept bangs and minimal makeup. One “honest” fan noted that they’re “concerned” for the singer.

“Used to look good … ” one person wrote. Another added, “Someone said she looks AI generated.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

A third internet user shared, “Every time I see pictures of this woman, she looks different.”

While some slammed the “Thank U Next” songstress for her look in the video, others referred to her as “beautiful,” especially with blonde hair.

“If you’re a true Arianator you know how much this means that she’s comfortable showing us her front side of her face, like ever since positions she’s just been on this journey and it’s beautiful,” one person wrote. Another added, “She is a princess.”

Ariana’s new makeup video comes nearly a month after she addressed her looks in a separate TikTok posted on April 11 following comments about her body.

“I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” the “Side to Side” singer shared at the time. “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.”

Ariana added, “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy. But that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

Concluding her video, she offered a sweet message to fans.

“I guess I just wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that you’re beautiful, no matter what phase you’re in,” Ariana said. “No matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not, or anything. I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings.”