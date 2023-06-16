When Ariana Madix‘s relationship with Tom Sandoval fell apart following his affair with Raquel Leviss, she turned to her good friends who she considers her family to heal. Get to know the reality star’s parents and brother and find out how close they are.

Who Are Ariana Madix’s Parents?

She was born to James Madix and Tanya Karr Madix in Melbourne, Florida, on June 24, 1985, two years after the couple married. Ariana has rarely spoken about her folks on Vanderpump Rules, but her father’s sudden death from a massive heart attack on August 15, 2013, was included on the show. James was 67 years old.

Who Is Ariana Madix’s Brother Jeremy?

Despite their age difference, Ariana and her younger brother are very close. Jeremy moved into Tom’s old West Hollywood apartment after the former couple moved into a $2 million home in Valley Village, California, in 2019.

Jeremy is familiar to VPR fans, as he got a job at Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood hotspot SUR in 2016, where Ariana had worked as a bartender.

“When I was 7 years old, I was blessed with a best friend, a teammate, and a protector in the form of the best little brother in the world. I love you so much, Jerbear. Happy birthday,” Ariana wrote in a May 2023 Instagram Story over a photo of the siblings holding hands and laughing.

“[Jeremy] is always gonna be this little 11-year-old boy that calls me Sissy and wants me to watch him play baseball in the front yard. We’re seven years apart, so he’s like a really little brother. I’ve always been really protective of him,” the Buying Back My Daughter star revealed in a Bravo video from around the time Jeremy joined the show.

Courtesy of Jeremy Madix/Instagram

“Every time I go on Twitter someone else is saying they have a crush on my brother. I guess I’m not surprised because I think he’s so cute, but I think he’s so cute in a little brother way and I picture this little kid. Some people say he’s, like, hot. I’m like, oh, good to know,” she added.

Who Was Ariana’s Grandmother Bonnie?

The Something About Her sandwich shop co-owner was devastated when her beloved grandmother died in September 2022. “My grandma Bonnie, she was like my best friend,” Ariana explained during season 10 of Pump Rules after she died. “I feel like every time I saw her, I would always, like, in the back of my mind, think, maybe it was going to be the last time.”

Bonnie’s passing came on the heels of Ariana’s 16-year-old dog Charlotte’s death. “It’s hard because it’s part of life, and it’s something that I’ve obviously been through with my dad and been through with Charlotte,” she continued, adding, “I wish that it would just stop happening. I just kind of want a break,” from all the loss in her life.