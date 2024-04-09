Ariel Winter clapped back at speculation that her boyfriend, Luke Benward, is “controlling” of her.

The rumors began when Ariel, 26, posted a video via TikTok that showed her and Luke, 28, making stuffed peppers. While many social media users rushed to the comments section to note how cute they are, one person wondered what their relationship is like behind closed doors.

After a social media user wrote that they heard “so many rumors about him controlling her,” Ariel shut down the gossip by leaving a sarcastic response. “Guys please help he’s forcing me on onlyfans so he can be my manager and he doesn’t let me out of the house!!!!” she jokingly wrote alongside a crying emoji emoji and crying-laughing emoji. “SOS!!!!”

The Modern Family alum continued to address the speculation by telling her fans that they shouldn’t “believe everything” they see on social media. “Especially rumors like that,” she added.

“He’s a great man, and if he wasn’t, the dogs would take his a– outside,” she concluded in the initial message about Luke.

The social media user quickly apologized for bringing up the rumors, though Ariel insisted there was no bad blood. “It’s totally OK!” she responded. “Those clickbait type things are so easy to fall into when really, most of them are just people looking to get views anyway they can.”

Ariel and Luke began dating in December 2019, and they kept many details of their romance out of the spotlight for the first few years together. However, Ariel made a rare comment about the Minutemen actor while talking to Entertainment Tonight in July 2021.

“He’s amazing. He is definitely my safe space,” she said at the time. “We’ve been able to grow together and not just be in a relationship, but we’re partners in business. We’re partners. He’s my best friend. He’s my boyfriend.”

Ariel added that it’s been “really beautiful to be able to get to that place with somebody and to have the friendship foundation first and then to be able to grow into everything.”

More recently, the Sofia the First actress penned a touching tribute to Luke on Valentine’s Day. “4 years & 43 days being your Valentine,” she captioned several snapshots of the duo via Instagram. “Photos from our recent anniversary/my bday stay at @wynnlasvegas! We had the most amazing time. We had dinner at @mizumi.wynnlv which is a literal MUST when you stay at Wynn which is also a MUST.”