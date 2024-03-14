Ayesha Curry’s Baby Bump Amid Pregnancy No. 4: Her Maternity Style at ‘Irish Wish’ Premiere and More

Ayesha Curry has gotten maternity style down pat! The cookbook author, whose husband is Stephen “Steph” Curry, is pregnant with baby No. 4 and has been showing off her baby bump in style.

Since announcing her baby news on March 1, 2024, Ayesha has put her growing bump on display in a number of stylish outfits. She’s been promoting her Netflix film Irish Wish amid the pregnancy and has hit the red carpet and various talk shows while pregnant.

Through it all, Ayesha has been keeping her fans updated with photos on social media.