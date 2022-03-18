Well … new Bachelor Nation couple Clayton Echard and Susie Evans appear to have no issues sharing the details of their time behind closed doors.

The Bachelor alum, 28, responded to a NSFW photo of his girlfriend, 29, choking him in bed days after their bombshell season 26 finale aired. Once they were able to go public, Clayton and Susie wasted no time updating Bachelor Nation members on what went down throughout the four months they couldn’t share their love on social media — and one photo made the rounds on the internet.

On Wednesday, March 16, a Bachelor franchise fan account shared an apparent screenshot of the image in question alongside a caption that read, “Ya I’ll never be able to unsee this #TheBachelor.” In the pic, the former football star is shirtless while Susie has her hand wrapped around his neck.

“wE LitErAlLy kNoW nOtHinG AboUt tHiS gUy”…well now you do 🙃 https://t.co/c3s5UlvFHO — Clayton Echard (@ClaytonEchard) March 18, 2022

“‘wE LitErAlLy kNoW nOtHinG AboUt tHiS gUy’ … well now you do,” Clayton wrote back, quote tweeting the original post alongside an upside-down smiley face emoji. Susie, who is skilled in jiu-jitsu, responded, “I hope you’re ready to tap out when I bring you to the mats this week!!!”

After a tumultuous end to their time on The Bachelor, which ended in a breakup, Clayton and Susie revealed during the two-part season finale on Tuesday, March 15, that they had reconciled.

“We’re really happy and we’re happy to be here today,” Susie told viewers during the live portion of the episode, calling Clayton her “boyfriend.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The next day, the couple spoke about their relationship at length as they went on a press tour. The Missouri native told Us Weekly that they were ready for “a relationship in the real world.” He added, “We’re gonna give this every chance that we can. We love each other. And as of right now, we’re both very, very happy. But relationships take effort. They are hard at times. And so we know that there’s gonna be those moments that lie ahead. There’s never any guarantee in life, but with all that being said, I am incredibly happy to be with her.”

Prior to getting back together, Bachelor cameras caught the duo in a blowout fight during the March 8 episode after Susie confessed that she was “uncomfortable” with the thought that might have slept with or also be in love with the other women — which he eventually admitted to.

“I’m not exactly shocked by the reactions online,” Clayton shared on the “Almost Famous” podcast after the bombshell episode aired. “People are very much against me and favoring her, but I totally understand that. I totally get what I’m seeing. I’m embarrassed. I wish that I could have seen her side in that moment.”

From the look of it, the couple has really worked things out!