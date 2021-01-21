ABC/Craig Sjodin; Leon County Sheriff’s Office

Years prior to her stint on The Bachelor vying for Matt James‘ heart, Victoria Larson was arrested for shoplifting $250 worth of items from a grocery store in July 2012.

According to documents obtained by Life & Style, the 27-year-old was charged with petit theft — when products from $100 to $300 in value are stolen — in Tallahassee, Florida. The Los Angeles native was 20 years old when she was arrested at a Publix supermarket with 25 items in a bag concealed under the baby seat portion of her shopping cart.

The police report states that the store’s security guard witnessed Larson depositing items into the secret compartment while browsing the store. Surveillance tapes throughout the market also captured the crime. The items stolen, included several makeup products, were valued at over $250.

Larson made an attempt to check out at the grocery store with other items, but kept the contents of her secret bag concealed during the process. She was apprehended by security when trying to exit the store and detained until police arrived.

The season 25 contestant initially denied the accusations to the police before becoming aware she was caught on camera. She remained in custody at the Leon County Jail for two days before being released after posting $500 in bond. In August 2012, she was charged in court for petit theft, for which she accepted a plea, according to The Sun.

The Bachelor Nation hopeful was sentenced to two days in jail — but she didn’t end up spending any further time in a cell after the 48 hours behind bars upon her initial arrest. Additionally, Larson was given six months probation, was forced to attend theft school and ordered to pay back hundreds of dollars in fees. Finally, she was barred from the Publix location she was found guilty of shoplifting at.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Life & Style also obtained the ABC personality’s mugshot photo, in which Larson had blonde hair rather than the brunette locks she currently has on The Bachelor.

Larson has already been dubbed the villain of season 25 — but apparently, she’s not sweating the label one bit. “She’s feeling pretty good right now. She’s not letting all the hate get to her too much,” one of Larson’s close friends told Us Weekly on January 15. “It’s a TV show. You come in and people play characters. There’s supposed to be drama. It’s supposed to be entertaining. If you go on there and you’re the sweetest person on the planet, it doesn’t necessarily make for great TV.”