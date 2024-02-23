Your account
Barbra Streisand wearing all black

Rich Fury / Getty Images

From ‘Funny Girl’ to Advocate, Barbra Streisand Is a Cultural Icon! Her Transformation Photos

Feb 23, 2024 4:50 pm·
Barbra Streisand’s a star in every sense of the word! The EGOT winner has left her mark on the stage, in music and in films since the ‘60s and has become a pop culture icon, transforming in front of fans’ eyes. Her first album, The Barbra Streisand Album, landed her two Grammys and she only excelled from there with huge hits like “Memories” and “The Way We Were.” Barbra is the only stand-alone performer in history to have a No. 1 album in six back-to-back decades.

Fans have watched Barbra’s transformation from adorable Fanny Brice in Funny Girl to the legend that she is today with multiple Grammys, Emmys, Oscars and more.

