When it comes to sheer dresses, Bella Hadid is the queen of the look. The supermodel decided to free the nipple once again at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 20.

Bella, 27, rocked the knee-length dress with a completely see-through top, smiling and posing for photos before attending the premiere of The Apprentice.

The frock had a ruched torso that went down just past her derriere, where her long legs appeared through the sheer fabric.

While the Washington, D.C., native is usually a staple at Cannes, she skipped the event in 2023. Bella moved to Fort Worth, Texas, to focus on competing in cutting horse events and be closer to her boyfriend, fellow equestrian Adan Banuelos, while taking a break from modeling.