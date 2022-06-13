Broadway’s biggest night! The 2022 Tony Awards was attended by a slew of A-listers, including Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain, Vanessa Hudgens, Hugh Jackman and more. While some celebrities had amazing red carpet looks, others had major fashion fails.

Glee alum Darren Criss and Footloose star Julianne Hough hosted act one of the prestigious awards show on Sunday, June 12. The American Crime Story actor actually wrote his and Julianne’s opening number, “Set the Stage.”

Ariana DeBose also appeared as a host and previously gushed that it was a “dream come true” to appear on the iconic stage.

“I’m coming home!” the West Side Story star said in a statement. “I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!”

Of course, the hosts weren’t the only talented bunch to appear at Radio City Music Hall. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster performed an energetic tap number to “76 Trombones” with the cast of The Music Man. Bernadette Peters sang a haunting rendition of “Children Will Listen” from Into the Woods to honor iconic composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November 2021 at the age of 91.

As expected, there were a handful of big winners from the evening. Newcomer play The Lehman won five awards — the same number awarded to Company, a revival of Sondheim’s 1970 musical.

MJ: The Musical, a biomusical about the life of Michael Jackson won four awards, including its lead Myles Frost taking home Best Actor in a Musical. The “Billie Jean” artist’s two oldest children, Paris and Prince Jackson, appeared at the Tonys in support of the show about their late father.

“A lot of people seem to think our dad changed popular music forever — and who are we to disagree?” Prince joked while presenting at the Tonys, according to ET. “But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage. That’s why we are so incredibly honored to introduce the night’s first nominee for best musical, MJ, which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father’s process.”

