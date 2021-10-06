“Cold, windy weather can be brutal on our delicate skin! Prep for the upcoming winter months by incorporating extra barrier protection,” explains aesthetic nurse Corey Ordoyne. “I strongly recommend a moisturizer enriched with peptides — like Drenched from LAB — because it’s lightweight, non-sticky and sits nicely under sunscreen. Daily application will ensure your skin remains hydrated, soft, and healthy, despite the miserable weather!”

“As we head into cooler temps, the first thing I recommend is to exfoliate. I prefer chemical exfoliants over physical ones — the Skin Better Science Alpha Ret Peel Pads are my personal go-to,” teaches dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “I use them two to three times a week to help remove dead skin cells and to keep my skin glowing! Exfoliated skin will absorb products better, so that’s when you want to start layering on the hydration. My favorite hydrating product is Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer!”