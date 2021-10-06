Skin Check-In With Dr. Will: The Top Skincare Products to Prep for Cold Weather This Winter, According to Experts
Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.
Fall is officially here and that means you’ll be dealing with cooler temperatures that can wreak havoc on your skin soon. And if fall is bad, winter is worse! I reached out to the nation’s leaders in skincare advice to get their personal product recommendations to prepare your skin for cold weather this winter.
“Great medical-grade skincare is especially important during winter months to prevent dryness and cracks — ouch!” says facial plastic surgeon Dr. Kian Karimi. “I highly recommend Alastin’s Ultra Nourishing Moisturizer, focused on restoring the hydration and barrier function of your skin during those winter months. It contains phospholipids that help to support the skin barrier and triglycerides that support hydration to maintain a beautiful glow all winter long!”
“Cold, windy weather can be brutal on our delicate skin! Prep for the upcoming winter months by incorporating extra barrier protection,” explains aesthetic nurse Corey Ordoyne. “I strongly recommend a moisturizer enriched with peptides — like Drenched from LAB — because it’s lightweight, non-sticky and sits nicely under sunscreen. Daily application will ensure your skin remains hydrated, soft, and healthy, despite the miserable weather!”
“As we head into cooler temps, the first thing I recommend is to exfoliate. I prefer chemical exfoliants over physical ones — the Skin Better Science Alpha Ret Peel Pads are my personal go-to,” teaches dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “I use them two to three times a week to help remove dead skin cells and to keep my skin glowing! Exfoliated skin will absorb products better, so that’s when you want to start layering on the hydration. My favorite hydrating product is Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer!”
“While your face is always a consideration, cold weather in the winter can lead to dry hands that become cracked and painful,” reminds dermatologist Angie Koriakos. “My favorite product to use throughout the cold winter months is the Norwegian Formula Hand Cream by Neutrogena. This moisturizer has a smooth silky feel and does an excellent job of keeping the hands moisturized!”
“It’s well established that dry, cold, windy weather is a primary cause of irritated winter skin and exposed skin, like the face, is most vulnerable,” dermatologist Dr. Tejas Desai explains. “So, start early in the fall with a luxurious moisturizing product both protects and repairs like SkinMedica’s Dermal Repair Cream. Its ultra-rich moisturizer prevents moisture loss!”
“My favorite method for boosting hydration when the air is cold and dry is misting the skin with Thermal Spring Water, followed by application of a humectant like HydrateRX, and finally, sealing it in with a rich moisturizer like Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore,” notes dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi. “Start early, before winter weather hits!”
“I tell my patients to choose hydrating products as the season transitions, and the air becomes cooler and dryer,” notes dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth K. Hale. “Adding a hyaluronic acid serum like Isdin Hyaluronic Concentrate can boost skin hydration. And, choosing a hydrating moisturizer like Senté Dermal Repair Cream, which contains heparan sulfate, can improve skin hydration, elasticity and barrier function!”
“Weather and humidity levels change season to season and so should your skincare products,” finds dermatologist Dr. Jeanette M. Black. “In the winter months, skin tends to run dry due to decreased humidity. My favorite product to prepare for winter skin is Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer. This product is great for regular use on the face and can keep skin hydrated without clogging pores or causing irritation!”