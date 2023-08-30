Bachelor Nation star Jade Roper Tolbert revealed she underwent surgery for a missed miscarriage just two weeks after she first opened up about her pregnancy loss.

“Well, here we are. I didn’t want or expect it to go this way, but it is,” Jade, 36, wrote alongside a photo of her in the hospital via Instagram on Tuesday, August 29. In the snapshot, the reality star sat in a hospital bed as she sported a green hospital gown and blue cap that concealed her hair.

She continued, “I so badly wanted to bury him under a beautiful tree in our yard, to see any glimpse of his tiny body, which is why I held out so long trying to trust my body. But, it is time to heal and get to the other side of this loss [sic].”

“I’ve been trying to protect my peace and respect my baby, so I’ve only been sharing bits and pieces here and there to hopefully maybe help someone else feel less alone going through this,” Jade said. “I see you, I feel your pain, and I love you.”

She concluded the caption by addressing her unborn son with her husband, Tanner Tolbert. “And to Beau, I carried your body for almost 5 months, your soul for a little less, but I carry you with me in my heart everywhere and for always [sic].”

Following the surgery, Jade took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself in bed. “Home. Resting,” she captioned the selfie. “Heartbroken yet at peace.”

Jade first told her fans about her miscarriage in a personal Instagram post on August 13. “I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage,” she wrote at the time. “It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives — to love and to complete our family. While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

She then explained what a missed miscarriage is. “While his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet,” the former The Bachelor contestant said.

“I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider,” Jade continued. “I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating. So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau.”

Jade and Tanner, 36, share daughter Emerson “Emmy” and sons Brooks and Reed. The couple met in 2015 when they both appeared on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. Tanner proposed during the season finale, and they tied the knot less than five months later.