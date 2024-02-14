Blake Lively took no time to rest after attending the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. By the morning of Tuesday, February 13, she was back in New York City in time to attend the Michael Kors fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

The actress’ wild night in Sin City lasted until the early hours of the morning on Monday, February 12, as she hit the town with Taylor Swift after the game to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.

Blake, 36, joked on Instagram about how tired she was after her weekend away. Along with footage from the Michael Kors show, she wrote, “I’m such a chic sleepwalker. But I wouldn’t miss Michael Kors. Congratulations, once again, my sweet friend.”

