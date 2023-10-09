Katie Thurston and ex-fiancé Blake Moynes are set to have an on camera reunion during Bachelor in Paradise season 9, and according to the former Bachelorette, it did not go well. The Washington native detailed her upcoming guest appearance on the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast and it seems like it was a bit cold on the Mexico beach.

“I was told when I was going to see everybody, everyone was going to be very excited and get up and hug me. And so I went in with this like mentality of like ‘I’m about to be so welcomed,’” she explained on the Monday, October 9, episode. “When I walked down, obviously the first person I look for is Blake, and he’s looking at me like he saw a ghost. And it feels like five minutes of nobody saying anything, no one’s getting up. Like, I feel so uncomfortable.”

Katie, 32, and Blake, 33, got engaged during the season 17 finale in August 2021. The pair were clearly happily engaged after their big news was made public, but shocked fans when they announced their split just two months later.

“We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” Katie wrote via Instagram at the time. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelor season 25 alum went on to date Bachelor Nation‘s John Hersey the following month. They called it quits in June 2022.

Blake publicly reacted to his ex’s new romance and accused Katie of “emotionally cheating” on him with his Bachelorette costar. “I feel stupid and foolish for allowing it to happen, I guess, at some degree,” he told Bachelor Nations Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo during a November 2021 episode of their podcast “Talking It Out” podcast. “There was clearly emotional [cheating] for it to transition as quickly as it did. I don’t know if it was partially me too. Like, was she in some sense emotionally cheating to some degrees? Because I wasn’t able to provide something with words of affirmation — which I know I struggle with sometimes.”

Fans were eager to find out about Katie and Blake’s reunion after it was teased in the Bachelor in Paradise trailer, and she even teased how their interaction went.

“I was very nervous over everything else just to see Blake. … You have to tune in and find out [where we stand now]. I did recently share though [that] I forgot to stop sharing my Uber rides with him. For the past two years, he’s been getting the notifications, so we’re at least on talking terms,” she told Us Weekly on Friday, October 6. “And I found that out and have since turned that off.”