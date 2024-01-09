Boy George has revealed ​the lengths he has gone to while battling weight issues for “most of” his life, including getting a tummy tuck and taking the weight loss drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro.

“I love food and I can’t control my appetite, but I think I have finally got it under control. Well, I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone? Trust me anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug,” the 62-year-old singer – real name George Alan O’Dowd – wrote in his new memoir Karma, released on Tuesday January 9, per People.

George added, “I have struggled with my weight most of my life and being under public and media scrutiny doesn’t help. We are all guilty of saying, ‘Hasn’t so and so got big,’ even when we are carrying extra pounds ourselves.”

The Culture Club frontman first turned to plastic surgery to deal with his weight, revealing he underwent a tummy tuck to remove excess skin after dropping 100 pounds. It came after he had three hair transplants between 2015 and 2018.

“I had a tummy tuck not long after, which was the most painful thing I’ve ever done because I went on tour straight after with Cyndi Lauper with the blood bag attached,” he wrote.

“I’d previously lost seven stone [98 ​pounds] doing the metabolic balance diet and I needed to get rid of the excess skin,” he explained, joking, “When anyone asks about my scar I say I had twins by Cesarean.”

George first tried Ozempic before competing on Britain’s reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2022 in order to maintain his trimmer figure, although he later switched to Mounjaro.

While the “Karma Chameleon” singer admitted his various plastic surgeries in his autobiography, he revealed he hasn’t had any work done on his face.

“I’ve never had Botox, though, and I might be the only person in show business with my own face. I’m not frightened of getting old and I think I’ve grown into myself,” George shared, adding, “It might seem weird to say I feel sexier, but I actually do. I used to joke over the years, ‘Sexy at 60.’ That was my ambition.”

While some celebrities have dropped noticeable amounts of weight yet denied they were taking Ozempic or other semaglutides, others have been open about using the drug. Sharon Osbourne admitted in May 2023 that she’d lost 30 pounds in four months taking Ozempic injections. However, by September she had lost too much weight.

“It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened,” she revealed on Piers Morgan Uncensored, joking, “I’ll probably put it all on again soon!”

Several Real Housewives cast members including Dolores Catania and Heather Gay have also copped to using Ozempic for weight loss.