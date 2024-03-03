Brian Austin Green is weighing in after Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell claimed that she’s often told she looks like his ex-wife, Megan Fox.

“Well, I mean, she has brown hair, blue eyes, right?” the actor, 50, said to TMZ on March 1, referring to the qualities that Chelsea, 31, said she shares with Megan, 37. “Megan is a very one-of-kind beauty. I mean, it’s why a lot of people say she’s possibly the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Brian said it was a “tough comparison” for anyone to say they look like his ex because “she has a very incredible look to her.” He added, “Stay in your lane, Chelsea, keep your head up. Don’t listen to everybody else. Be proud of yourself and move on.”

Chelsea made the Megan comparison while speaking to Jimmy Presnell on season 6 of Love Is Blind. While the two were still in the pods and had not met face-to-face yet, Chelsea revealed her apparent celebrity doppelgänger. “I get one person and it’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” she explained. “But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

After naming Megan as her celebrity lookalike, Chelsea added, “It’s just because I have light eyes and dark hair. That’s the only reason. There’s nothing else. At least I’m assuming so.”

Although Jimmy, 28, did not see the resemblance when the pair finally saw each other, he said he was still “attracted” to Chelsea. The duo got engaged on the reality dating show but viewers will have to wait and see the season finish to find out if their love lasted after filming.

Chelsea received a ton of backlash from viewers after comparing herself to the Transformers star and Jimmy has defended her from the critics. “I should take blame for the heat [she’s getting] because it was my reaction that got all the clicks,” he told Us Weekly. “It was my reaction where I’m like … my mouth dropped and my eyes got huge. So I could have done a better job of not blowing it out of proportion.”

He also pointed out that Chelsea never claimed that she thought she looked like Megan herself. “That woman didn’t say, ‘I look like Megan Fox,’” he explained. “She said, ‘People tell me [I do].’ But I heard that and I was so excited. So yeah, maybe my bad. She’s getting a lot of heat and she doesn’t deserve it.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea revealed that she messaged Megan and apologized to her for the comment, which went viral. She also said it was “mind-blowing” that the situation has blown up so much. “It was such a silly, goofy conversation that [Jimmy] and I had,” she explained. “I didn’t even think or remember saying it.”