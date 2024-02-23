Chelsea Blackwell reached out to Megan Fox directly after receiving backlash for saying she looked like the actress on season 6 of Love Is Blind.

“I did reach out to her and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry I did this to you,’” Chelsea told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 22. “I’m just waiting for Megan to respond.”

Chelsea, 31, went viral after saying she’s been told she looks like the Transformers actress. She made the comment to Jimmy Presnell before they met face-to-face on the Netflix dating show. While discussing her celebrity ​​doppelgänger, Chelsea said, “I get one person and it’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

After revealing that her apparent look-alike is Megan, 37, Chelsea reiterated that she wasn’t so sure about the comparison herself. “It’s just because I have light hair and dark eyes,” she explained. “That’s the only reason. There’s nothing else. At least I’m assuming so.”

When Jimmy, 28, saw Chelsea for the first time, he didn’t see the resemblance. “She definitely lied to me on some uh … how she looked,” he admitted. However, he said he was still “attracted” to Chelsea. The two got engaged on the show but viewers will have to wait for the rest of the season to play out to see if they’re able to make the relationship work.

Meanwhile, the internet wasn’t as forgiving as Jimmy when it came to Chelsea’s claim that she looks like Megan. After season 6 premiered on February 14, Chelsea received an influx of backlash on social media. “Don’t worry I’ll never say that s–t again,” she responded to one comment.

Despite the criticism, the reality star has also received a lot of support. She posted a TikTok video on Tuesday, February 20, and said, “This would be a great time for the people that have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward.” The comments section was flooded with messages from fans who assured Chelsea that they saw the resemblance.

Even Julia Fox weighed in, telling the California native, “Don’t worry sis. I see it.”

One of Chelsea’s friends also posted a supportive message on Instagram, which Chelsea reshared on her Story on Sunday, February 18. “Thank you all who are from our hometown and know Chels for all of your love and support for her through this!” the note read. “It’s been so exciting to watch her and see everything! Also very hard because people are so mean here on the internet and take reality TV way too seriously. Like it’s a show yall, we need to cool it.”