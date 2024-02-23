Love Is Blind season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell has received an immense amount of criticism from fans regarding everything from her statement about looking like Megan Fox to how she ran to meet Jimmy Presnell during the reveal. However, she recently clapped back at fans for all the hate.

“I am a very emotional person. I will never apologize for being emotional ever,” Chelsea, 31, said during a TikTok video posted on Thursday, February 22.

The flight attendant added that she felt “emotions big” and that it was “something [she] was getting a lot of hate for,” but that was just part of her personality. She encouraged fans to fast forward through her scenes if they had an issue with it.

Chelsea also pointed out that fans were “dragging her through the trenches” for her insecurities, but confessed that she’s struggled with being insecure in the past.

“It’s been an issue that I’ve really had to do a lot of work to overcome,” the Charlotte, North Carolina, native said. “I need you guys to understand, too, that this was a year ago and a lot can change in a year. I still think that everyone struggles with a little bit of insecurity. This is such a crazy experience that you’re thrown into and you’re trying to figure out if you’re going to marry this person. Of course my insecurities are going to be heightened!”

Chelsea and Jimmy, 28, were one of five couples to leave the pods engaged during Love Is Blind season 6, but their relationship has captured viewers’ attention. Her comments about looking like Megan, 37, immediately led to fans roasting her regarding her looks and she’s addressed the situation more than once.

“Don’t worry I’ll never say that s–t again,” Chelsea responded via Instagram on February 14, adding multiple crying laughing emoji after one fan questioned whether she and the Jennifer’s Body star look alike.

She continued to clap back in other videos that showed she was letting all the insults from fans of the show roll off her back.

“Go on a show to find love > get your ass dragged,” she captioned a video of herself dancing to “Immigrant Song” on February 18. She shared another post with the caption, “Just out here being humbled by the internet.”

Chelsea even reached out to Megan herself in case the actress was receiving any residual backlash.

“I did reach out to her and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry I did this to you,’” Chelsea told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 22. “I’m just waiting for Megan to respond.”