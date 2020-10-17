Cheering him on! Total Bellas star Brie Bella shared a sweet photo of herself and her newborn son, Buddy, watching husband Daniel Bryan compete on WWE Smackdown on Friday, October 16.

“Watching Smackdown to see Dada back in action,” the 36-year-old wrote over a selfie with her little boy, who was animatedly watching the television in the photo.

The Bella family has been supportive of both Daniel, 39, and Brie’s sister Nikki Bella‘s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, lately. While the WWE wrestler takes on the ring, the Russian dancer, 38, is competing in season 29 of Dancing With the Stars alongside Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. The whole crew has been enjoying family nights together to watch both the patriarchs on TV since welcoming Nikki’s son, Matteo, on July 31, and Buddy on August 1.

In late September, Brie revealed what she and her husband were thinking of naming their son had he been born a girl, noting they were “torn” over a few options. “I wanted Branch for a name. I know when we had Birdie, Branch was in my top 5 and people thought I was crazy but I thought Birdie and Branch would just be like the sweetest, cutest little girls,” the WWE alum gushed, referring to the couple’s 3-year-old, Birdie Danielson.

“Bryan was really drawn to Blossom,” the Nicole and Brizee founder added. “Obviously you know us always with the B, but we wanted anything that’s, like, nature-inspired.”

Ultimately, the couple decided they would wait until their second child’s birth before deciding. “We were torn so we were like, ‘OK, if it’s a girl, when we see her we’ll both feel it,’” the former wrestler said. However, they knew “Dawn” would be the child’s middle name no matter what. “It would either be Branch Dawn or Blossom Dawn.”

The proud mama also revealed she and Daniel almost went with “Montana” as a middle name for Buddy, though they ended up going with “Dessert,” Brie’s grandmother’s surname. “Montana was the first place Brian and I had our vacation together and it was actually funny because we hadn’t told anyone we were together,” Brie revealed. “Montana is just a really special place to us.”