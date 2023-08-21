Britney Spears isn’t letting her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari bring her down. The “Circus” artist posed completely topless in a new video shortly after breaking her silence on their split.

Britney, 41, shared a clip via Instagram on Sunday, August 20, of herself lying in bed shirtless. Throughout the video, she smiled for the camera while choosing different poses, using her hands and the white bed sheets to cover her chest. The post was synched to Annie Lennox’s “I Put a Spell on You” and comments were turned off.

Two days prior, Britney publicly addressed her and Sam’s breakup for the first time in a lengthy Instagram caption. In her post, the Princess of Pop admitted that she feels a “little shocked” that their relationship ended after six years together.

“But I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!” Britney explained. “In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends, and I thank you!!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect, but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel, but [for] some reason, I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that’s when I needed family the most!!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions!!!! So, I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!!”

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

Despite the difficult breakup, Britney concluded that she is “actually doing pretty damn good!!!”

Sam, 29, and Britney first met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and dated for nearly five years before getting engaged in September 2021. The following year, Britney and Sam tied the knot in Los Angeles in June 2022.

News broke of Sam and Britney’s split on August 16. That day, a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that the estranged couple’s “relationship started to crumble after they got married.”

“Britney would switch from hot to cold in an instant,” the insider explained. “One minute, she loves and adores Sam, kissing and hugging him, and the next minute, he’s the enemy. She’ll scream at him that he was a con man, that he fooled her into believing that he cared about her. It’s gotten really ugly. I’d say Sam has definitely endured abusive behavior. There’s no going back at this point.”

That day, Sam filed for divorce from Britney at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. According to court documents obtained by Life & Style, the personal fitness trainer cited “irreconcilable differences” and requested Britney to pay for his attorney fees. He listed their date of separation as July 28. On August 17, Sam broke his silence on his and Britney’s split in a social media post. In his statement, the Hot Seat actor noted, “s—t happens” and asked the public to be “kind and thoughtful.”

“After [six] years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam wrote via his Instagram Stories. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always.”