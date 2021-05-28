Hello, hottie! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, showed off her incredible post-baby body in a barely there red bikini on Thursday, May 27.

In a selfie posted to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old flaunted her toned postpartum figure in a red two-piece from Toluca Swim. She also included a swipe-up link so her fans could purchase the same swimsuit. So cute!

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The proud mama — who gave birth to her first child, daughter Sterling Skye, in February — debuted her post-baby bod one week after welcoming her bundle of joy. Since Sterling’s arrival, the former soccer star has been dedicated to a robust gym routine, and fans can usually find her breaking a sweat via her Instagram Stories alongside her future husband’s little bro, TikTok star Jackson Mahomes.

In March, the Texas native shared the first video of her newborn baby — which was taken in the gym as Brittany went hard on a set of glute bridge exercises. Brittany has even started to post regular videos of her postpartum workouts directly to her Instagram grid. Despite being dedicated to her fitness now, the Kansas City NWSL owner wasn’t afraid to embrace how her body changed while she was pregnant.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” she clapped back at Instagram trolls over her body just before giving birth in February. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, and his high school sweetheart got engaged in September 2020, nearly eight years after they started dating. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Brittany gushed via Instagram. “You made this day perfect; you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

Less than a month later, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child.