Seeing Double! Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out in a Little Black Dress Seemingly Inspired by Ex Kris Jenner

After 23 years of marriage, it’s no surprise that exes Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner continue to have a few things in common, including their style! On Tuesday, January 28, Caitlyn made an appearance on Loose Women wearing a fitted, black dress very similar to a design Kris rocked back in 2012.

In fact, it’s almost as if the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 70, borrowed an LBD from her ex-wife’s closet! However, if you look closely, the pieces are slightly different. For starters, Kris’ ensemble appears to be a few shades lighter — either a dark brown or burgundy, depending on the lighting. Additionally, the famous momager, 64, wore a garment with folds, whereas Caitlyn’s came with a single gold zipper. Either way, both of these ladies have amazing style.

Good style runs in the Kar-Jenner family, anyway. Take Kylie Jenner, for example. On January 17, Caitlyn and Kris’ youngest daughter channeled her mom’s signature all-black look. “They call me Lil Kris,” the 22-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing a turtleneck minidress and shades.

When it comes to Kris’ grandchildren, North West is her mini-me. After all, the 6-year-old is a fashionista in her own right. “Kris has the best time with her Northy. She is sassy and funny and loves fashion,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019. “She tears through Kris’ closet and has Kris take photos and videos of her putting on fashion shows.”

Just like Kris and Kim, North may possibly build her own empire someday. “The family always jokes that Kris is going to turn North into the next superstar because she loves the spotlight!” the insider added.

“She wants to be bigger and better than her parents, and with all their money behind her, there’s no reason why she won’t,” a second source exclusively divulged to Life & Style in March 2019. We can totally see that happening!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kris and Caityln’s very similar dresses.